Trump to sign 'something' on migrant children
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he'll be signing something "in a little while" to address the spike in the number of migrant children being separated from their families at the border.
Trump said during a White House meeting with members of Congress that, "We want to keep families together."
The comments come amid news that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has been working on executive action that would end the separation process.
Trump also told reporters that he plans to cancel the annual congressional picnic, saying: "It doesn't feel right to have a picnic for Congress." He added that: "We want to solve this immigration problem."
