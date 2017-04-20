Latest Weather Blog
Trump to sign measures to review financial regulation
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is continuing to target a law meant to stop banks from growing "too big to fail."
The president will travel to the Treasury Department Friday to sign three measures.
One memorandum will order the treasury secretary to review a component of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law that allows federal regulators to liquidate large, failing financial firms during a financial crisis as an alternative to bankruptcy.
Another will order Treasury to review a process that designates which non-bank firms could threaten the financial system if they fail. Critics argue the process is costly and arbitrary.
Trump is also set to sign an executive order directing the treasury secretary to review significant tax regulations issued in 2016 to determine if any impose an undue burden on taxpayers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Suspected serial killer, rapist to be released from prison Sunday
-
Details released of deadly, fiery crash on I-10
-
Possible drainage district to come to Livingston Parish
-
Huge, fiery wreck kills one on I-10 at Hwy 415; Six more...
-
Cleanup continues following Glen Oaks High arson