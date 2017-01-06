Trump to seek plan to fight cyberattacks

34°
January 06, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump says he wants his administration to develop a plan in its first 90 days to "aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks."

Trump, in a statement released shortly after the conclusion of his Friday meeting with intelligence officials, said the nation's "government, organizations, associations or businesses" all need to strengthen their cybersecurity efforts.

He adds that security "methods, tools and tactics" should "not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek us do harm."

Trump has been deeply skeptical of the intelligence findings that claim that Russia was behined attempts to meddle with last year's elections.

Spokesman Sean Spicer tweeted that Trump is turning attention to monitoring the shooting in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

