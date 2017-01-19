66°
Trump to return to Washington today

January 19, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump is expected to return to Washington today, in preparation for tomorrow's inauguration.

Trump popped in to D.C. last night, attending two fundraisers and having dinner at his hotel before returning to New York.

Tonight, Trump, following tradition, will stay at Blair House, the president's guest house.

Advisers who've spoken with him say he's been thinking of spending his first night at the White House in the Lincoln Bedroom.

