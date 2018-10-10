Trump to rally in Pa. as hurricane strikes Fla.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is set to campaign in Pennsylvania as Hurricane Michael pounds Florida's Panhandle.

Trump headed Wednesday to Erie, where he will rally voters for Republican candidates. Trump told reporters that "thousands of people" were lined up for the event, arguing it wouldn't be fair to make them go home.

The rally comes as Trump is escalating his attacks on Democrats. Earlier Wednesday, Trump published an op-ed in USA Today that attacked Democrats over "Medicare for All" health care proposals.

Four-term Reps. Mike Kelly and Lou Barletta are expected to attend the rally. Kelly is facing a challenge from Democrat Ron DiNicola, while Barletta is mounting an uphill campaign to unseat two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.