Trump to order investigation into 'voter fraud'
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he will order an investigation into voter fraud.
The president tweeted early today that the measures will affect those registered to vote in more than one state, "those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time)."
Trump says that "depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures."
Trump repeatedly made disputable claims of a rigged voting system before the election, but now in the White House, he continues to raise concern over fraud.
