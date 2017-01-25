63°
Trump to order investigation into 'voter fraud'

1 hour 54 minutes 47 seconds ago January 25, 2017 Jan 25, 2017 Wednesday, January 25 2017 January 25, 2017 7:20 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he will order an investigation into voter fraud.

The president tweeted early today that the measures will affect those registered to vote in more than one state, "those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time)."

Trump says that "depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures."

Trump repeatedly made disputable claims of a rigged voting system before the election, but now in the White House, he continues to raise concern over fraud.

