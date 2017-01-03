Trump to meet with intelligence officials Friday

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump says he's scheduled to meet with intelligence officials Friday for a briefing on Russian interference in the 2016 election.



Trump tweeted the schedule update late Tuesday.



He is also reiterating his skepticism of the U.S. intelligence community, using quote marks around the word "intelligence." He notes the briefing will be held later than initially expected, writing: "Perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange."



Trump has clashed repeatedly with the intelligence community as he prepares to take office. Specifically, he's taking issue with their assessment that the Russian government interfered with the election he won.



The president-elect has expressed far more confidence in Vladimir Putin, praising the Russian president before and after Election Day.