59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump to meet with intelligence officials Friday

2 hours 1 minute 23 seconds ago January 03, 2017 Jan 3, 2017 Tuesday, January 03 2017 January 03, 2017 9:35 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump says he's scheduled to meet with intelligence officials Friday for a briefing on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump tweeted the schedule update late Tuesday.

He is also reiterating his skepticism of the U.S. intelligence community, using quote marks around the word "intelligence." He notes the briefing will be held later than initially expected, writing: "Perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange."

Trump has clashed repeatedly with the intelligence community as he prepares to take office. Specifically, he's taking issue with their assessment that the Russian government interfered with the election he won.

The president-elect has expressed far more confidence in Vladimir Putin, praising the Russian president before and after Election Day.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days