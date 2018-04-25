73°
Trump to meet with Apple's Tim Cook on trade

Wednesday, April 25 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Business Insider

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's "looking forward" to meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the White House Wednesday.

Trump says in a tweet that they "will be talking about many things, including how the U.S. has been treated unfairly for many years, by many countries, on trade."

The president is set to host Cook in the Oval Office a day after Cook attended Trump's state dinner Tuesday night for French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump has had a fraught relationship with the electronics company, criticizing Apple on Twitter over its decision not to cooperate with law enforcement on breaching its phone encryption and the size of the screens on iPhones.

But Trump has praised the company's planned investment in the U.S. after the passage of last year's tax cuts.

