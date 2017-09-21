Trump to look at even stricter cap on refugees

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump is expected to turn his attention in coming days to U.S. refugee policy.

He's got until the end of next week to decide how many refugees to admit in the budget year that starts Oct. 1.

He's already slashed the refugee cap once. He's now weighing even further limits. Cabinet officials are divided on that question.

The Homeland Security Department has been pushing for a reduction from the 50,000 cap set by Trump earlier this year.