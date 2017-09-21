70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump to look at even stricter cap on refugees

1 hour 12 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, September 21 2017 Sep 21, 2017 September 21, 2017 6:49 AM September 21, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump is expected to turn his attention in coming days to U.S. refugee policy.

He's got until the end of next week to decide how many refugees to admit in the budget year that starts Oct. 1.

He's already slashed the refugee cap once. He's now weighing even further limits. Cabinet officials are divided on that question.

The Homeland Security Department has been pushing for a reduction from the 50,000 cap set by Trump earlier this year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days