Trump to focus this week on trade, immigration

1 hour 24 minutes 41 seconds ago January 22, 2017 Jan 22, 2017 Sunday, January 22 2017 January 22, 2017 11:52 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff, is saying that President Donald Trump's first full week in office will include action on trade, immigration and national security.

Priebus suggested Trump will sign some executive orders to order some of the President Obama's policies but did not outline specifics.

The chief of staff, during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," also said that Trump was feeling the "enormity" of the presidency when he stepped into the Oval Office for the first time.

But Priebus said that Trump was "still the same person" and was "remarkably consistent."

Priebus said: "I can promise you he wants to make people proud."

