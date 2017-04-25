Trump to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day with a speech at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.



The president speaks Tuesday as part of the museum's unveiling of its new conservation and research center, home to a vast collection of artifacts donated by those who survived Hitler's massacre of Jews during World War II.



Congress established the Days of Remembrance as the nation's annual commemoration of the Holocaust.



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologized recently for making what he later said was an "inappropriate and insensitive" statement comparing Adolf Hitler to Syrian President Bashar Assad by suggesting that Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons."



The remark ignored Hitler's use of gas chambers to kill Jews during the Holocaust.