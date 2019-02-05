Trump to call for end to 'political stalemate'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will call on Congress to "break decades of political stalemate" in Tuesday night's State of the Union speech.



Trump will tell the American people that the country is "winning each and every day," but has "a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens."



And he will accuse "wealthy politicians and donors" of pushing "for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards."



That's according to early excerpts of the speech released by the White House.



He'll also say that: "Great nations do not fight endless wars."



Trump is expected to strike a unifying tone in his remarks, despite his current showdown with Democrats over border-wall funding that led to the longest government shutdown in the nation's history.