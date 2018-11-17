Trump to appear for 2 Mississippi rallies for Hyde-Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - President Donald Trump will rally for Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith in not one, but two Mississippi cities on the eve of her Nov. 27 U.S. Senate runoff election against Democrat Mike Espy.

The Trump campaign announced Saturday that it will hold one rally at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26, in Tupelo, and a second event three hours later in Biloxi.

Hyde-Smith and Espy are vying for the final two years of a six-year term. Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith, a former state agriculture commissioner, to the Senate post after U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran retired. Espy was Mississippi's first African-American U.S. House member in the 20th century and U.S. secretary of agriculture under President Bill Clinton.

Trump endorsed Hyde-Smith in August, and they appeared at an October rally in northern Mississippi.