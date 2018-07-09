Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Monday night

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Kennedy announced last month that he was stepping down after more than 30 years on the court. As an Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on such high-profile issues as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights.

Trump has narrowed it down to four candidates and says he "can't go wrong."

The judges were handpicked out of a group of 25 by a group of conservative lawyers called the Federalist Society. The candidates include Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Thomas Hardima and Amy Coney.

The announcement will be made at 8 p.m. CST.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy will be present in D.C. for the announcement.