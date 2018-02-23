71°
Trump to announce new North Korea sanctions

Friday, February 23 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is hitting more than 50 vessels, shipping companies and trade businesses with sanctions in the latest bid to turn up the pressure on North Korea over its nuclear program, according to a senior administration official.
  
President Donald Trump is set to announce the action Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, followed by a public announcement from the Treasury Department.
  
The official says Trump will call it "the largest-ever set of new sanctions" on the North. The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the sanctions before Trump's remarks. The sanctions are targeted at sources of fuel and cash for the North.
  
The announcement comes as South Korea hosts the Winter Olympics, an occasion the two Koreas have used as an opportunity to try to restart talks.
