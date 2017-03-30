Trump thumps Freedom Caucus over health care

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is warning conservative lawmakers in the House that a fight is coming if they don't "get on the team, & fast."



Trump tweeted early Thursday, "The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!"

Trump's efforts to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's signature health care law fell short last week, after he and House Speaker Paul Ryan failed to convince a number of House lawmakers, including most of the Freedom Caucus, to vote in their favor.



Trump initially blamed Democrats for not supporting the new bill. But he's since criticized the Freedom Caucus for its resistance.

One House Freedom Caucus member is defending the group's opposition to the failed GOP health care bill. Jim Jordan of Ohio says, "I respect the president, but our focus is on the legislation." Jordan cites polls showing opposition to the bill, saying, "It doesn't change Washington like we told them we were going to change Washington."

Ryan says he doesn't want to see Trump negotiate with Democrats on health care. But he warns that will be the result if House Republicans can't come together and pass their bill.



Ryan says if Trump works with Democrats, they will "try and change Obamacare and that's not, that's hardly a conservative thing."



Ryan insists he's still trying to get the bill passed despite its collapse last week short of votes. The legislation was supposed to make good on seven years of GOP promises to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health law.



Yet there's little evidence that Ryan or other leaders are working seriously to revive the legislation as they move on to other issues like a tax overhaul.