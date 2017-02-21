Trump: Threats against Jewish centers 'horrible and painful'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is calling recent threats against Jewish community centers "horrible and painful."



Trump made the remarks Tuesday after touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture. He said the museum was a "meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all forms."



The threats against JCCs are a "very sad reminder" of what still needs to be done, Trump said.



Earlier, the White House denounced "hatred and hate-motivated violence" without directly mentioning the recent threats against the centers or Jews.



The FBI said it is joining with the Justice Department to investigate "possible civil rights violations in connection with threats" to Jewish centers across the country.