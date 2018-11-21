Trump thanks Saudi Arabia for lower oil prices

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is thanking Saudi Arabia for plunging oil prices amid criticism over his decision not to further punish the kingdom for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump tweeted Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida it's "Great!" oil prices are getting lower and it's "Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World." The international crude benchmark has fallen under $65 per barrel from a four-year high of more than $86 in October as the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Russia have increased output. Trump writes, "Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let's go lower!"

Trump made clear Tuesday he believes the benefits of good relations with the Saudis outweigh the possibility the kingdom's crown prince ordered Khashoggi's killing in Turkey. Critics say Trump is ignoring human rights. Saudi prosecutors say agents sent to Istanbul dismembered Khashoggi's body.