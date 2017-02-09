50°
Trump tells Xi he'll honor 'One China' policy

1 hour 23 minutes 6 seconds ago February 09, 2017 Feb 9, 2017 Thursday, February 09 2017 February 09, 2017 10:29 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINTON - The White House says President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call Thursday night that the U.S. would honor Washington's "one China" policy, which has been at the center of friction between the global powers since Trump's election.
    
Trump "agreed, at the request of President Xi," to honor the policy, the White House says.
    
Before taking office, Trump questioned Washington's "one China policy," which shifted diplomatic recognition from self-governing Taiwan to China in 1979. He said it was open to negotiation.
    
China has bristled at the "one China" comments by Trump, who wants to pressure Beijing to narrow its huge trade surplus with America.
    
The two leaders also invited to each to visit their respective countries.
   

