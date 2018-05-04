Trump tells NRA supporters he's got their backs

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is telling the National Rifle Association convention that his administration is fighting to protect their constitutional right to bear arms.

Trump told attendees on Friday in Dallas that they have an administration in Washington that is "fighting to protect your Second Amendment, and we will protect your Second Amendment."

The president tells tens of thousands of attendees that their right to bear arms is "under siege."

But he pledges that those rights "will never, ever be under siege as long as I'm your president."

Trump did not elaborate on how the Second Amendment is under siege.

The president is addressing the NRA gathering nearly three months after a deadly shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida.