Trump tells House GOP he won't sign Senate bill

Thursday, December 20 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has told congressional Republicans he "will not sign" a spending bill passed by the Senate to avoid a partial government shutdown Friday, and he's citing an impasse over money for a border wall with Mexico.
  
House Speaker Paul Ryan says after leaving a meeting with Trump at the White House that he and other leaders are going to go back to Capitol Hill to "work on adding border security" to the legislation.
  
Trump is facing a backlash from conservative supporters who've urged him to stick with an earlier pledge to force a shutdown in hopes of securing money for his long-promised border wall.
  
The wall was the top promise of his presidential campaign.

