Trump team calls on Obama to stop attacks

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump's team is still plenty steamed after a leading House Democrat described Trump as an illegitimate president - and there are now calls for President Barack Obama to act.



Trump's incoming White House chief of staff says the congressman, civil rights leader John Lewis of Georgia, is being "irresponsible" and has started a "firestorm."



Reince Priebus tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that Obama should "step up" and "call it what it is - it's wrong what is happening, it's wrong how some of these Democrats are treating President-elect Trump."



Lewis had told NBC that he didn't see Trump "as a legitimate president," and believes that Russian meddling in the election helped put Trump in office.