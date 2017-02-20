80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump taps military strategist as national security adviser

1 hour 2 minutes 16 seconds ago February 20, 2017 Feb 20, 2017 Monday, February 20 2017 February 20, 2017 2:17 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PALM BEACH - President Donald Trump has tapped Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser.

Trump announced the pick Monday at his Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago. He says McMaster is "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience."

Trump says retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been his acting adviser, will now serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.

Trump had been looking for a replacement for retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was ousted last week.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days