Trump talks North Korea, signs new order

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are discussing the ongoing crisis with North Korea.

Trump and Abe met Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump praised Abe for "doing a great job for Japan" and then said they had "discussed in great detail" the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Abe, through a translator, echoed the president and said that pressure must be applied on Pyongyang "in a robust manner."

Earlier Thursday, Trump signed an executive order that would enable the United States to sanction individual companies and institutions that finance trade with North Korea.