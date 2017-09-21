91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trump talks North Korea, signs new order

59 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, September 21 2017 Sep 21, 2017 September 21, 2017 1:14 PM September 21, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK - President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are discussing the ongoing crisis with North Korea.
  
Trump and Abe met Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
  
Trump praised Abe for "doing a great job for Japan" and then said they had "discussed in great detail" the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
  
Abe, through a translator, echoed the president and said that pressure must be applied on Pyongyang "in a robust manner."
  
Earlier Thursday, Trump signed an executive order that would enable the United States to sanction individual companies and institutions that finance trade with North Korea.

