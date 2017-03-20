70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump takes shot at quarterback Kaepernick

38 minutes 11 seconds ago March 20, 2017 Mar 20, 2017 Monday, March 20 2017 March 20, 2017 10:01 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Miami Herald

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is taking a swipe at quarterback Colin Kaepernick as he holds a campaign-style rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kaepernick, an NFL free agent, has yet to be signed to a team.

Trump tells the crowd he read an article reporting that NFL owners don't want to pick Kaepernick up "because they don't want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump."

"Do you believe that?" he asked the enthusiastic crowd.

Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem at the start of NFL games last season to protest police treatment of minorities.

Trump says of the people of Kentucky, "They like it when people actually stand for the American flag."

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days