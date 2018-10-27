Trump takes his campaign rally blitz to Midwest

Image: Townhall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump is traveling to the Midwest, where he will address farmers and stump for a House Republican as he campaigns before the midterm election.

Trump is speaking at the annual convention of the Future Farmers of America in Indiana, before holding a rally for a Republican congressman in southern Illinois.

The trip comes just 10 days before Election Day, as Trump and Republicans seek to stave off Democratic enthusiasm.

In Illinois, Trump will appear with U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, who is locked in a tight re-election race in a once reliably Democratic district that supported Trump in 2016.

The Indiana stop is a nod to farmers, who strongly support the president, though the relationships have been tested during Trump's trade conflict with China.