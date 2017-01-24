Latest Weather Blog
Trump takes executive actions to advance oil pipelines
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has signed executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.
Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office that the moves on the pipelines will be subject to the terms and conditions being renegotiated by the U.S.
President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, saying it would hurt American efforts to reach a global climate change deal.
The pipeline would run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.
The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened1 drinking water and Native American cultural sites.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Murder suspect wanted in Livingston Parish arrested in Florida
-
Prairieville man arrested for impersonating a police officer
-
State officials respond to The Investigative Unit's report on Hwy 190 in...
-
Cemetery still working to identify bodies disturbed by August flood
-
Walker subdivision still having drainage problems