72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump: Take my advice, don't run for president

1 hour 21 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, March 22 2018 Mar 22, 2018 March 22, 2018 3:00 PM March 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for president.
  
Trump addressed young people Thursday at a White House event called "Generation Next." During a question and answer session with conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Trump was asked to offer guidance to a young version of himself.
  
"Don't run for president," Trump said amid laughter. He added that he used to get great publicity before he ran for president.
  
The forum was attended by college Republicans and others. It focused on a number of topics, including taxes, jobs and the opioid crisis.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days