47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump suspends Syrian refugees program

1 hour 37 minutes 7 seconds ago January 27, 2017 Jan 27, 2017 Friday, January 27 2017 January 27, 2017 6:50 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is indefinitely suspending the United States' Syrian refugees program.

Trump signed a presidential executive order Friday that declares the entry of "nationals of Syria as refugees" is "detrimental to the interests of the United States."

Trump is suspending the program until he says their admission to the country is "consistent with the national interest."

Trump's order also appears to be capping the number of refugees from other countries at 50,000 people in in fiscal year 2017.

Trump had promised to scale back refugee admissions during his campaign, arguing that they posed a potential risk to national security.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days