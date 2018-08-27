Trump suggests US close to 'big' trade agreement with Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the United States is close to a "big Trade Agreement" with Mexico and he's citing improving ties between the two countries.

Trump says on Twitter that the U.S.-Mexico relationship "is getting closer by the hour" and he says a trade deal "could be happening soon!" He's spoken of better relations with America's neighbor following the rise of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together....A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

The U.S. and Mexico have been discussing a trade deal as part of negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Trump administration is seeking a revised version of that trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump's relationship with Mexico has been strained over his push for it to pay for his border wall.