90°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump still wants immigration bill, McCaul says
WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee says the White House has assured him that President Donald Trump remains "100 percent" behind efforts in the House to pass an immigration bill.
Republican Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas says on "Fox News Sunday" that the House needs to pass a wide-ranging immigration bill this week. He says if the House doesn't act, the nation will see "this human tragedy" continue to happen along the border.
McCaul is suggesting Congress may need to pass a "skinny" immigration bill dealing with family separation if the more wide-ranging version fails.
He says "at a minimum" the House needs to address the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border, calling it "inhumane."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU begins digitizing century-old editions of longtime campus newspaper
-
Hundreds of volunteers pick up litter around the capital city
-
New entertainment venue set to open at Mall of Louisiana in 2019
-
Cheeky Capitol parking lot security system strikes again
-
Denham Springs adds second resource officer to watch its schools