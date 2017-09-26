73°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump slams McCain for opposing health bill
WASHINGTON - Republican Sen. John McCain's opposition to the latest GOP health care bill is drawing an angry tweet from President Donald Trump.
Trump tweeted Monday night: "A few of the many clips of John McCain talking about Repealing & Replacing O'Care. My oh my has he changed - complete turn from years of talk!"
Trump's tweet accompanied six minutes and 24 seconds of clips of McCain promising repeal and replace of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act over the years.
McCain announced Friday that he couldn't support the latest bill, arguing for a bipartisan effort.
Earlier in the day, Trump blistered McCain for his decisive July vote killing an earlier Republican effort to erase the 2010 law. Trump called that "a tremendous slap in the face of the Republican party."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
National Anthem protests take center stage in football world
-
Local restaurant refuses to show NFL games following national anthem protests
-
EBR schools forums focus on adding facilities, programs to the school system
-
Cowboys, Cardinals lock arms during national anthem at Monday Night Football
-
Iberville fire chief admits to falsifying records; Residents paying the price