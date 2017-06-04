Trump slams London's mayor in wake of attacks

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has sent a flurry of early morning tweets in the wake of the London attacks - criticizing the city's mayor and bemoaning what he says is political correctness when it comes to national security.



The attack killed seven people in a busy section of London and wounded about 50 people.



Trump is calling out Mayor Sadiq Khan for saying there's "no reason to be alarmed."



Khan has used those words in a television interview, but it was to reassure Londoners about a stepped up police presence they might see - "No reason to be alarmed."



Trump used his initial response late Saturday to promote his travel ban - which U.S. courts have blocked. And on Sunday he tweeted: "We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse."



The president notes the attackers used a van to slam into pedestrians and then assaulted people with knives.



"Did you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?"