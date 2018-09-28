Trump signs spending plan, avoiding shutdown

82°
3 hours 49 minutes ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 September 28, 2018 12:34 PM September 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed an $854 billion spending bill to keep the federal government open through Dec. 7, averting a government shutdown in the weeks leading up to the November midterm elections.

That's according to a White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the action. Trump signed the legislation to fund the military and several civilian agencies without journalists present at the White House. The president is acting after the House and Senate approved the spending plan earlier this week. Trump's signature avoids a shutdown before the Nov. 6 elections that will determine control of Congress.

But he has expressed frustration that the bill doesn't pay for his long-stalled wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

