44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump signs orders on steel, aluminum tariffs

5 hours 50 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, March 08 2018 Mar 8, 2018 March 08, 2018 6:13 PM March 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed proclamations imposing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.
  
Trump says a 25 percent tariff will be added to steel and a 10 percent tariff will apply to aluminum.
  
The president was surrounded by steel and aluminum workers as he explained his decision at a White House ceremony. He signed separate proclamations ordering the tariffs.
  
Trump says the levies will take effect in about 15 days. He says Canada and Mexico could be exempted based on the outcome of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.
  
Trump invited the workers to speak. Several spoke of how excessive "dumping" of steel and aluminum imports had negatively affected their jobs and families.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days