68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regulation

1 hour 4 minutes 40 seconds ago April 03, 2017 Apr 3, 2017 Monday, April 03 2017 April 03, 2017 9:04 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Fox Business

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law that could eventually allow internet providers to sell information about their customers' browsing habits.

The bill scraps an online privacy regulation issued in October by the Federal Communications Commission to give consumers more control over how companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon share information.

But critics have argued that the rule would stifle innovation and pick winners and losers among internet companies.

The regulation had been scheduled to take effect later this year.

The GOP-controlled Congress is using a 20-year-old law to void numerous regulations that were finalized in the closing months of Democrat Barack Obama's presidency.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days