Trump sends condolences to dead student's family

CINCINNATI - President Donald Trump is offering condolences to the family of an American college student who was released from North Korea in a coma and died days after returning home to Ohio.

The Republican president says University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier (WORM'-bir) spent a year and a half in North Korea before returning last week to the Cincinnati area, where his parents were "so happy to see him even though he was in very tough condition."

Warmbier's doctors say he had severe brain damage but they don't know what caused it. His parents say he died Monday afternoon.

Trump says North Korea is "a brutal regime" but the U.S. will "be able to handle it."

He says Warmbier's fate deepens his determination to prevent other "such tragedies."