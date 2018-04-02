70°
Trump seeks arbitration in Stormy Daniels case
LOS ANGELES - President Donald Trump is asking a federal judge in Los Angeles to order arbitration for a case brought by a porn actress who claimed she had an affair with him.
In court filings Monday, Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, sought to have Stormy Daniels' case heard by an arbitrator instead of a jury.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election in order to discuss her relationship.
She argues the agreement isn't valid because Trump didn't sign it.
Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says the matter should be decided in open court.
The White House has said Trump denies having an affair.
