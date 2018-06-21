Latest Weather Blog
Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting oceans, Great Lakes
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - President Donald Trump is throwing out a policy devised by his predecessor for protecting U.S. oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with a new approach that emphasizes use of the waters to promote economic growth.
Trump has revoked an executive order issued by President Barack Obama in 2010 following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Obama said the spill underscored the vulnerability of marine environments. He established a council to promote conservation and sustainable use of the waters.
But in his order this week, Trump said the Obama policy was overly bureaucratic. Trump's approach involves fewer governmental bodies and promises to promote a strong ocean economy.
His order drew praise from a group representing offshore energy producers and criticism from environmentalists.
