Trump scoffs at protesters, asks if they voted

January 22, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he watched some of the protests from Saturday - when more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in Washington and around the world.

But he doesn't seem to think much of the demonstrations.

He says in a tweet Sunday morning that he was "under the impression that we just had an election!" and adds: "Why didn't these people vote?"

While Trump is claiming these protesters didn't vote, that seems unlikely.

Trump won the vote in the Electoral College, putting him in the White House, but Democrat Hillary Clinton captured the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.

