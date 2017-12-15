46°
Trump says 'We're going to rebuild the FBI'

Friday, December 15 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says "it's a shame what's happened" with the FBI, calling its handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation "really disgraceful."

Speaking to reporters as he departs for a speech at the FBI training academy in Quantico, Va., Trump promises that "we're going to rebuild the FBI."

Trump alluded to newly revealed edits to former FBI Director James Comey's 2016 statement on the Clinton probe: "It is very sad when you look at those documents, how they've done that is really, really disgraceful, and you have a lot of really angry people who are seeing it."

Trump reiterated that "there was no collusion" between his campaign and the Russian government, adding the recent revelations prove his claim that the Clinton investigation was "rigged."

