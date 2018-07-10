Trump says US opposed formula limits, not breastfeeding

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the U.S. opposed a resolution to encourage breastfeeding because it called for limits on the promotion of products like infant formula.

In a tweet Monday, Trump criticizes The New York Times for reporting that U.S. officials sought to remove language that urged governments to protect, promote and support breastfeeding, along with language calling on policymakers to limit the promotion of food products, such as infant formula, that can be harmful to young children.

The failing NY Times Fake News story today about breast feeding must be called out. The U.S. strongly supports breast feeding but we don’t believe women should be denied access to formula. Many women need this option because of malnutrition and poverty. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

The Times said the U.S. effort during the U.N.-affiliated World Health Assembly was largely unsuccessful, and that most of the original wording remained. Trump said "the U.S. strongly supports breastfeeding but we don't believe women should be denied access to formula.

Many women need this option because of malnutrition and poverty."