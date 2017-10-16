74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump says 'total termination' of Iran deal possible

1 hour 58 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, October 16 2017 Oct 16, 2017 October 16, 2017 1:49 PM October 16, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump is renewing his threat to fully withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear deal.

He is also holding out the possibility that fixes to the accord may prevent an American pullout.

Justifying his decision to decertify the 2015 pact, Trump said Monday the U.S. had been taken advantage of in negotiations conducted by the Obama administration and that he was tired of it.

He said that's why he refused to certify to Congress last week that the deal remains in America's national security interest.

At a Cabinet meeting, Trump said that the final resolution "might be total termination."

He said that "some would say that's a great possibility," though he also didn't rule out staying in the deal.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days