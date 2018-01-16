41°
Trump says Sen. Durbin misrepresented discussion

4 hours 53 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, January 15 2018 Jan 15, 2018 January 15, 2018 8:17 PM January 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is accusing Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of misrepresenting the discussion on immigration during a recent meeting at the White House. And he says the Illinois senator is threatening prospects for a deal to protect certain immigrants.
  
Trump tweets Monday: "Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can't get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military."
  
It's at this meeting last Thursday where Trump is said to have used a vulgarity to describe African countries.
  
Durbin - the only Democrat in attendance - told reporters that Trump made the comments that were attributed to him.
  
Trump and fellow Republicans have disputed public accounts of the discussion. Some say Trump did not use the word.
  
Trump has also said comments attributed to him weren't made.
