Trump says Secretary of Defense James Mattis to retire in February

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says Defense Secretary James Mattis will be retiring at the end of February.

Trump made the announcement via Twitter Thursday afternoon. He says a new chief will be named shortly. In a statement, Mattis said Trump deserves a defense secretary "'whose views are better aligned" with his own.

....equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

This is a developing story.