Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed

2 hours 6 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, March 28 2018 Mar 28, 2018 March 28, 2018 10:44 AM March 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.

The president is making that pledge a day after retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens expressed a different view. Stevens wrote in The New York Times that repealing the Second Amendment would help Congress enact gun control measures.

"THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED!" Trump tweeted early Wednesday.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that the amendment lets people own guns for self-defense.

