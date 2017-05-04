Trump says relationship with Australia fantastic

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is touting what he calls his "fantastic relationship" with Australia despite an earlier contentious phone call with its prime minister.



Trump and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull are meeting aboard a decommissioned World War II aircraft carrier docked in New York to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea.



Trump claims that the reports about the tense February call with Turnbull were "fake news."



Trump and Turnbull cut short their meeting because the president remained in Washington longer than expected to tout the passage of the Republican health care bill through the House