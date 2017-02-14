Trump says 'real story' is 'illegal leaks'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says the "real story" is the "illegal leaks" coming out of Washington.



The tweet early Tuesday is Trump's first public comments since his national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, resigned because of conversations he had with a Russian diplomat.



Flynn apologized for giving Vice President Mike Pence and others "incomplete information" about his calls with Russia's Ambassador Sergey Kislyak (KEE-slee-ack), and whether Flynn addressed U.S. sanctions before Trump's inauguration. Doing so breaks diplomatic protocol and potentially the law.



Trump tweeted, "The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?"



North Korea tested a ballistic missile over the weekend while Trump was at his Florida resort hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.