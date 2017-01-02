60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump says North Korean ICBM 'won't happen'

2 hours 12 minutes 43 seconds ago January 02, 2017 Jan 2, 2017 Monday, January 02 2017 January 02, 2017 7:37 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from Reuters

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump insists North Korea won't develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States.

Trump addressed the issue Monday evening on Twitter. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Sunday in his annual New Year's address that preparations for launching an ICBM have "reached the final stage." He did not explicitly say a test was imminent.

Trump tweeted: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!"

It was unclear if Trump meant he would stop North Korea or he was simply doubting the country's capabilities. His aides did not immediately respond to questions seeking clarification.

Trump then berated North Korea's most important ally, tweeting: "China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!"

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days