Trump says more staff will leave as he seeks 'perfection'

4 hours 2 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, March 06 2018 Mar 6, 2018 March 06, 2018 7:26 AM March 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is denying his White House is chaotic but says more staff will leave as he seeks "perfection."

Trump tweets Tuesday: "The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision." Trump says: I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!"

The president was pushing back against news report the White House is again being consumed by dysfunction and disarray.

Trump last week made a surprise announcement he was slapping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. His communications director abruptly announced her resignation, and questions persist about the longevity of other top White House aides.

